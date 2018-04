ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯಗೆ ಸೋಲಿನ ಭೀತಿ: ಎಚ್ ಡಿಕೆ

Davanagere

lekhaka-ramesh ramakirshna

English summary

Siddaramaiah afraid of defeat in Chamundeshwari constituency, there will not be a political adjustment with chief minister, said JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy in Harihara taluk, Davanagere district. After visiting martyr soldier Javeed, HDK spoke to media.