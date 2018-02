ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಯಾತ್ರೆಗೂ ಮುನ್ನ ರಜನಿ ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಕಮಲ್

Chennai

Mahesh

#TamilNadu : Earlier visuals of Kamal Hassan leaving from Rajinikanth's residence after their meeting, in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/EpvdDMS8rb

English summary

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan met superstar Rajinikanth today ahead of starting his statewide mega-tour. But hitting brakes on renewed speculation about a political collaboration between them, Mr Haasan told reporters that it was a "courtesy call" and not related to politics.