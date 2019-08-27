  • search
  • Live TV
ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಮರ ಸಾರಿರುವ 'ಮೋದಿ ಭಕ್ತ' ಮಾರಿದಾಸ

    By
    |

    ಚೆನ್ನೈ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 27: ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಸದ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿಲ್ಲದಿರಬಹುದು, ಆದರೆ, ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಡೆಯನ್ನು ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಖಂಡಿಸುವುದನ್ನು ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿಲ್ಲ. ಜಮ್ಮ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಕಲಂ 370ರದ್ದುಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಡಿಎಂಕೆಯನ್ನು ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಎದುರಿಸಿ, ಪ್ರತಿಯಾಗಿ ಏಟು ನೀಡುವುದರಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧುರೈ ನಿವಾಸಿ, ಮೋದಿ ಹಿಂಬಾಲಕ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು. ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಘಟಕ ಮಾಡುವ ಕೆಲಸವನ್ನು ಏಕಾಂಗಿಯಾಗಿ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾ ಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಮೋದಿ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಮರ್ಥವಾಗಿ ತಿರುಗೇಟು ನೀಡುತ್ತಾ, ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಹುಳುಕುಗಳನ್ನು ಪುಸ್ತಕ, ವಿಡಿಯೋ, ಭಾಷಣಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಗೆ ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಕಿರುಕುಳ ತಪ್ಪಿಲ್ಲ.

    'ನಾನ್ ಎನ್ ಮೋದಿ ಆದರಿಕ್ಕಿರೇನ್(Why I'm supporting Modi- part 1) ಪುಸ್ತಕದ ಮೂಲಕ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯತೆ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಎಂದೂ, ಎಲ್ಲೂ ಯಾವುದೇ ಧರ್ಮ, ಜಾತಿ ನಿಂದನೆ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ. #IsupportMaridhas ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಆಡಳಿತಾರೂಢ ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೂ ನಾಗರಿಕರು ಛಾಟಿ ಬೀಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಪರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಗಳು ಬಂದಿವೆ.

    ಯಾರೀತ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್?:

    ಮಧುರೈನ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲೊ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ವೃತ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಅವರು ಮೋದಿ ಪರ ಬರವಣಿಗೆ, ಲೇಖನಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ತಲ್ಲಣ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದರು. ಬ್ರಾಹ್ಮಣ ಸಮುದಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸೇರದ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ರನ್ನು ಬ್ರಾಹ್ಮಣವಾದಿ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತ ಪ್ರತಿಪಾದಕ ಎಂದು ಜರೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಎಂದಿಗೂ ತನ್ನ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಪರ ಮತ ಹಾಕಿ ಎಂದು ಕೇಳಿಲ್ಲ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲ ತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬರುವ ವೈರಲ್ ಸಂದೇಶಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿ ನಂತರ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಸಂದೇಶ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸದ್ಯ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ತತ್ತ್ವ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ.





    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು

    ಕನ್ನಡ ಮ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಮೋನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ - ಉಚಿತ ನೋಂದಣಿ !

    Read more about:

    madurai bjp dmk union government twitter tamil nadu ಮಧುರೈ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು

    English summary
    a Madurai native Maridhas, who is doing the job that BJP's Tamil Nadu has failed to do countering anti-Modi campaigns. He is demolishing 'DMK' with facts and data.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 19:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue