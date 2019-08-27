ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಮರ ಸಾರಿರುವ 'ಮೋದಿ ಭಕ್ತ' ಮಾರಿದಾಸ

ಚೆನ್ನೈ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 27: ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಸದ್ಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿಲ್ಲದಿರಬಹುದು, ಆದರೆ, ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಡೆಯನ್ನು ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಖಂಡಿಸುವುದನ್ನು ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿಲ್ಲ. ಜಮ್ಮ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಕಲಂ 370ರದ್ದುಗೊಳಿಸಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಡಿಎಂಕೆಯನ್ನು ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಎದುರಿಸಿ, ಪ್ರತಿಯಾಗಿ ಏಟು ನೀಡುವುದರಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧುರೈ ನಿವಾಸಿ, ಮೋದಿ ಹಿಂಬಾಲಕ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು. ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಘಟಕ ಮಾಡುವ ಕೆಲಸವನ್ನು ಏಕಾಂಗಿಯಾಗಿ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾ ಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೋದಿ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಮರ್ಥವಾಗಿ ತಿರುಗೇಟು ನೀಡುತ್ತಾ, ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಹುಳುಕುಗಳನ್ನು ಪುಸ್ತಕ, ವಿಡಿಯೋ, ಭಾಷಣಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಗೆ ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಕಿರುಕುಳ ತಪ್ಪಿಲ್ಲ.

We need your support on #IsupportMaridhas. Maridhas is a nationalist from TN who spoke about DK and DMK getting funds from abroad for Anti Hindu Anti India activities in state in conjuction with evidences and proofs. But DMK has lodged a complaint under IT Act against him at TN — Maharaja Shivaji பெரும்கோ சிவாஜி🚩 (@IndianC71348000) August 27, 2019

'ನಾನ್ ಎನ್ ಮೋದಿ ಆದರಿಕ್ಕಿರೇನ್(Why I'm supporting Modi- part 1) ಪುಸ್ತಕದ ಮೂಲಕ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯತೆ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಎಂದೂ, ಎಲ್ಲೂ ಯಾವುದೇ ಧರ್ಮ, ಜಾತಿ ನಿಂದನೆ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ. #IsupportMaridhas ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಆಡಳಿತಾರೂಢ ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೂ ನಾಗರಿಕರು ಛಾಟಿ ಬೀಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಪರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಗಳು ಬಂದಿವೆ.

ಯಾರೀತ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್?:

ಮಧುರೈನ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲೊ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ವೃತ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಅವರು ಮೋದಿ ಪರ ಬರವಣಿಗೆ, ಲೇಖನಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ತಲ್ಲಣ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದರು. ಬ್ರಾಹ್ಮಣ ಸಮುದಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸೇರದ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ರನ್ನು ಬ್ರಾಹ್ಮಣವಾದಿ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತ ಪ್ರತಿಪಾದಕ ಎಂದು ಜರೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ.

DMK is passed with anyone who exposes them. Beginning of the end of DMK. When ever an established political party acts against an individual instead of answering the inconvenient questions raised by him, it means it has lost the battle — Madhav 🇮🇳 (@mahesh10816) August 27, 2019

ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ಎಂದಿಗೂ ತನ್ನ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಪರ ಮತ ಹಾಕಿ ಎಂದು ಕೇಳಿಲ್ಲ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲ ತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬರುವ ವೈರಲ್ ಸಂದೇಶಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿ ನಂತರ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಸಂದೇಶ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸದ್ಯ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಿದಾಸ್ ತತ್ತ್ವ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ.

@MaridhasAnswers is a guy with guts to expose the criminal, opportunistic and crooked DMK. And it's allies. We should stand in solidarity with him to support.#ISupportMaridhas pic.twitter.com/hjM9PKkyhe — Rajkumar (@rp_rpachai) August 27, 2019

#ISupportMaridhas — Thalaivar Darbar 🤘 (@Vijayar50360173) August 27, 2019

So much for Freedom of Expression! The dynasty Raj and Black satta gumbal can talk anything & everything and get away and even if one person points out their agenda and hypocrisy, he has to face hardship? BJP TamilNadu should to be in streets now to help him!#ISupportMaridhas — Raji Subramanian (@IamRajii) August 27, 2019

