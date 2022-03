Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 cr Punjabis will together be sworn in as CM along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar: AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/I0x96JAJZT