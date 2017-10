Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

The narrow road is posing great danger to vehicle owners in Biligiri Rangana Betta (BR Hills), as either side of road has become irriparable due to heavy rain. The vehicle owners have urged the authorities to widen the road. ಬಿಆರ್ ಹಿಲ್ಸ್ ರಸ್ತೆ ಬದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪಾಯ ಕಟ್ಟಿಟ್ಟಬುತ್ತಿ