ಕೈಗೆಟಕುವ ದರದಲ್ಲಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸೇವೆ ನೀಡಲು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಕರೆ

Happy to note that out of 750 medical students about 300 are women, which is nearly 50 per cent, while about 60 percent of the nursing students are women. The daughters of our country are taking great strides. This reflects a progressive India marching ahead in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/v313HYaDM9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 7, 2021