ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ: ಬೀದಿಗೆ ಬಿದ್ದ ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಅಳಲು ಕೇಳೋರಿಲ್ಲ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

To construct highway in Hosa Anagalli village in Chamarajanagara district, officers are trying to demolish a comman man's home eventhough he has stay notice from High court.