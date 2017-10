ಉಪಕಾರ ಕಾಲೋನಿಯ ಅವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ: ಎಚ್ಚೆತ್ತುಕೊಂಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

After some media published reports on lack of infrastructure and basic facilities in Upakara Colony in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagara district, District administration have started health check ups in the region.