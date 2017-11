ಹಿಮವದ್ ಗೋಪಾಲಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಬೆಟ್ಟದ ಪ್ರವಾಸವೀಗ ಪ್ರಯಾಸ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

After Chamarajanagara district administration bans private vehicles to Himavad Gopalaswamy hills, tourists are facing inconvenience to travel to the famous tourist spot, which is in Chamarajanagara district