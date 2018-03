ಮೆಹುಲ್ ಚೊಕ್ಸಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ 41 ಆಸ್ತಿ ಜಪ್ತಿ ಮಾಡಿದ 'ಇಡಿ'

Business

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Pictures of #MehulChoksi 's properties attached by ED, total of 41 properties worth Rs 1217.20 cr attached, which include,15 flats & 17 offices in Mumbai, M/s Hyderabad Gems SEZ in Andhra Pradesh, shopping mall in Kolkata, farm house in Alibaug & 231 acres land in Maha& TN. pic.twitter.com/SN442ytmVv

English summary

ED attaches 41 properties worth Rs 1217.20 crore of #MehulChoksi & the companies controlled by him. It includes 15 flats & 17 office premises in Mumbai, M/s Hyderabad Gems SEZ in AP, a shopping mall in Kolkata, farm house in Alibaug & 231 acres land in Maharashtra & TN.