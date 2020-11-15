ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಬೋಗಸ್ ಎಂದ ಟೆಸ್ಲಾ ಸಿಇಒ, ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಗರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ

Business

oi-Mahesh Malnad

ಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಟೆಸ್ಲಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಸಿಇಒ ಇಲಾನ್ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್(Elon musk) ಅವರು ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಬೋಗಸ್ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಒಂದೇ ದಿನ ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ನಂತರ ನೆಗಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ವರದಿ ಬಂದ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.

''ಸಾಧಾರಣ ನೆಗಡಿಯಾಗಿತ್ತು, ಯಾವುದೇ ವಿಶೇಷ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ, ನಾಲ್ಕು ಬಾರಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡೆ, ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ನೆಗಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ಬಂದಿದೆ, ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಏನೋ ಭಾರಿ ಮೋಸ ಅಡಗಿದೆ, ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್, ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ನೆಗಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ, ಅದೇ ಮಷಿನ್, ಅದೇ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ವಿಧಾನ, ಅದೇ ನರ್ಸ್, ಆಂಟಿಜನ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಏಕೆ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಾಸ'' ಎಂದು ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

15-20 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ನೀಡಬಲ್ಲ ಬಿಡಿ ವೆರಿಟರ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಅಥವಾ ನಾಸಲ್ ಸ್ವಾಬ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಇಲಾನ್ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಒಳಪಟ್ಟಿದರು ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಕೆಲ ದಿನಗಳಾದರೂ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಹುಡುಕಿಕೊಂಡು ಮತ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

ಯುಎಸ್ ಎಫ್ ಡಿಎ ನಿಂದ ಸರಿಯಾದ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಪತ್ರ ಪಡೆಯದಿದ್ದರೂ ಈ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಫೋರ್ಬ್ಸ್ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.

I'm a diagnostic pathologist. There are issues with testing at the moment. The rapid antigen test is more likely to underdiagnose than overdiagnose so you should indeed get checked with PCR. However, PCR errors are causing a false positive pseudoepidemic. https://t.co/zmocrnzWuO — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) November 13, 2020

"ಇಂದು ನನಗಾದ ಅನುಭವ, ಇತರರಿಗೂ ಆಗಿರಬಹುದು. ಪಿಸಿಆರ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯನ್ನು ಬೇರೆ ಲ್ಯಾಬ್ ಗಳಿಂದ ಮಾಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ವರದಿ ಬರಲಿದೆ'' ಎಂದು ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Nothing particularly bogus about this. Most likely you are infected with a viral load around the detection-threshold of a (low-analytic-)test. Remember this test is testing *infectiousness*. Get a confirmatory PCR-Test and go into isolation until you get the result. Easy choice. pic.twitter.com/pcrzFa8x6F — Alex Beisenherz (@Belex70) November 13, 2020

ಆರಂಭದಿಂದಲೂ ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಸೋಂಕು ಹರಡುವಿಕೆ, ಲಸಿಕೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿರಾಸಕ್ತಿ, ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯ ಧೋರಣೆ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಅವರು ಲಸಿಕೆ ಬಂದರೂ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದಿದ್ದರು.

It’s called science Elon. Even HIV tests aren’t 100% accurate. These are brand new. There’s no bogus. Don’t feed the stupid people with more conspiracy theories. — BittBurger (@BittBurger) November 13, 2020

ಕ್ಯಾಲಿಫೋರ್ನಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಾಕ್ಡೌನ್ ನಿಯಮ ಜಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾಗಲೇ ತಮ್ಮ ಟೆಸ್ಲಾ ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದರು. ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ ಟೈಮ್ಸ್ ಸಂದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಸ್ ಸೋಂಕು ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು.