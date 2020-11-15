YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಬಿಹಾರ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ಮಳೆ
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
ಕೊವಿಡ್-19 ಅಲ್ಲ: ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಲಸಿಕೆ ಪಡೆಯದೇ 12 ಲಕ್ಷ ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸಾವು!
View Sample
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಬೋಗಸ್ ಎಂದ ಟೆಸ್ಲಾ ಸಿಇಒ, ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಗರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ

    By
    |

    ಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಟೆಸ್ಲಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಸಿಇಒ ಇಲಾನ್ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್(Elon musk) ಅವರು ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಬೋಗಸ್ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಒಂದೇ ದಿನ ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ನಂತರ ನೆಗಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ವರದಿ ಬಂದ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.

    ''ಸಾಧಾರಣ ನೆಗಡಿಯಾಗಿತ್ತು, ಯಾವುದೇ ವಿಶೇಷ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ, ನಾಲ್ಕು ಬಾರಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡೆ, ಒಮ್ಮೆ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ನೆಗಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ಬಂದಿದೆ, ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಏನೋ ಭಾರಿ ಮೋಸ ಅಡಗಿದೆ, ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್, ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ನೆಗಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ, ಅದೇ ಮಷಿನ್, ಅದೇ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ವಿಧಾನ, ಅದೇ ನರ್ಸ್, ಆಂಟಿಜನ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಏಕೆ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಾಸ'' ಎಂದು ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    15-20 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ನೀಡಬಲ್ಲ ಬಿಡಿ ವೆರಿಟರ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಅಥವಾ ನಾಸಲ್ ಸ್ವಾಬ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಇಲಾನ್ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಒಳಪಟ್ಟಿದರು ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಕೆಲ ದಿನಗಳಾದರೂ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಹುಡುಕಿಕೊಂಡು ಮತ್ತೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಯುಎಸ್ ಎಫ್ ಡಿಎ ನಿಂದ ಸರಿಯಾದ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಪತ್ರ ಪಡೆಯದಿದ್ದರೂ ಈ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಫೋರ್ಬ್ಸ್ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.

    "ಇಂದು ನನಗಾದ ಅನುಭವ, ಇತರರಿಗೂ ಆಗಿರಬಹುದು. ಪಿಸಿಆರ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯನ್ನು ಬೇರೆ ಲ್ಯಾಬ್ ಗಳಿಂದ ಮಾಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ವರದಿ ಬರಲಿದೆ'' ಎಂದು ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಆರಂಭದಿಂದಲೂ ಕೊವಿಡ್ 19 ಸೋಂಕು ಹರಡುವಿಕೆ, ಲಸಿಕೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿರಾಸಕ್ತಿ, ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯ ಧೋರಣೆ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಅವರು ಲಸಿಕೆ ಬಂದರೂ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದಿದ್ದರು.

    ಕ್ಯಾಲಿಫೋರ್ನಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಾಕ್ಡೌನ್ ನಿಯಮ ಜಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾಗಲೇ ತಮ್ಮ ಟೆಸ್ಲಾ ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದರು. ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ ಟೈಮ್ಸ್ ಸಂದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಸ್ ಸೋಂಕು ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು.

    ನೀವು ಕನ್ನಡ ಮ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಮೋನಿ ಯಲ್ಲಿ - ಉಚಿತವಾಗಿ ನೋಂದಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಹುದು!

    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು coronavirus ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು

    Read more about:

    coronavirus twitter ವೈರಸ್

    English summary
    SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he tested positive for novel coronavirus and then negative on the same day.
    Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 14:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2020
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X