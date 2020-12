ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವ ವರ್ತೂರ್ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಅಪಹರಣ: ದೂರು ದಾಖಲು

English summary

Former minister Varthur R prakash kidnapped by unknown persons and demanded for 20 crores, case is registered in Bellanduru police station. prakash had gone to kolar Begli hosalli for his farm house, Prakash's Fortuner car with no number plate was found three days ago at Janasandra near Bellandur. Locals had complained about the car to Bellandur station. A complaint has been lodged with Varthoor Prakash at the Bellandur police station.