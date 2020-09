ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತಮ ಸ್ವಯಂ ಸುಸ್ಥಿರ ಮೆಗಾ ಸಿಟಿ ಪಟ್ಟ: ಕಾರಣ?

Heartiest congratulations to citizens & city officials of Bengaluru on being awarded the title of the Best Self Sustainable Mega City (population category of > 40 lakhs)! This city has focused on decentralised waste management & promoted home composting with the name ‘Bioman’. pic.twitter.com/hYiUWJROPr

English summary

Bengaluru has been awarded the title of the 'Best Self Sustainable Mega City' in the population category of less than 40 lakhs. The city won the title as it focused on decentralised waste management and encouraged home composting.