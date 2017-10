ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು : ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ರಸ್ತೆಗುಂಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ಸ್ಯಕನ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರತ್ಯಕ್ಷ!

Bangalore

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Renowned artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, in his inimitable style, let his paintbrush do the talking, rather mocking, over the killer potholes of Bengaluru. On Friday, the artist assisted by Kannada movie actor Sonu Gowda turned a massive crater into a pond-mermaid installation.