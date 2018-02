ಹ್ಯಾರಿಸ್ ಪುತ್ರನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಆರೋಪ: ವೈರಲ್ ಆಯ್ತು ಈ ವಿಡಿಯೋ

Bangalore

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಕನ್ನಡ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

A lady blames media, government, pro hindu oraganisations and police in a whats app video. She claimed that, she had tried to file a complaint against Mohammed Harris Nalapad and his supporters, but didi not get help from anyone.