ನ.6 ಕನಕದಾಸ ಜಯಂತಿ ನಿಮಿತ್ತ ವಿಶೇಷ ಲೇಖನ

People

ಮಾಂತೇಶ ಮಾದರ, ಕಾರವಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kanaka Dasa (1509 – 1609) was a poet, philosopher, musician and composer from modern Karnataka. He is known for his Kirtanes and Ugabhoga, compositions in the Kannada language for Karnataka music. Like other Haridasas, he used simple Kannada language and native metrical forms for his compositions. Kanaka Jayanti will be celebrated on November 6.