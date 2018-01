ಇಂಡೋ ಟಿಬೇಟಿಯನ್ ಬಾರ್ಡರ್ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ

Jobs

Ramesh B

English summary

ITBP(Indo Tibetan Border Police Force) recruitment 2018 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of total 241 (two hundred and forty one) jobs out of which 60 (sixty) vacancies for Head Constables (Motor Mechanic), 181 (one hundred and eighty one) for Constables (Motor Mechanic) vacancies. Job seekers should apply from 02nd January 2018 and before 31st January 2018.