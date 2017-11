ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿವಿಧ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳ ನೇಮಕಾತಿಗೆ ವಾಕ್ ಇನ್ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Jobs

Ramesh B

English summary

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike released a new recruitment notification through its official website bbmp.gov.in for the recruitment of total 148 (One Hundred and Forty-Eight) ANM, Pharmacist, Medical Officers & Various Vacancies. Job seekers can attend the walk-in interview on 08th Nov to 10 November 2017 These recruitment is on the contract basis in Bangalore City Health & Family Welfare Department.