19952 RPF ಕಾನ್‌ ಸ್ಟೆಬಲ್ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ ಸುಳ್ಳು: ನೈರುತ್ಯ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ

Jobs

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

19952 posts of RPF constables recruitment notification fake. In this regard it is to clarify that the notification found under circulation is fake and not issued by Security Directorate, Railway Board or any of the Chief Security Commissioners of Zonal Railways mentioned therein.Public are hereby cautioned not to respond to such false notifications that are purely intended to misguide and trap innocent people said outh western railway Chief Public Relations Officer E.Vijaya.