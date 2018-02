ನೇಪಾಳದ ಪಶುಪತಿನಾಥನ ಸನ್ನಿಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶಿವರಾತ್ರಿ ಸಡಗರ

Festivals

ಪಂಡಿತ್ ವಿಠ್ಠಲ ಭಟ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Shivaratri celebration in Nepala Pashupatinatha temple on February 13th, Tuesday. On this occasion Oneindia Kannada astrologer Pandit Vittala Bhat is there and providing information about temple and other rituals.