ರಂಗಿನ ಹಬ್ಬ ಹೋಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆಯ ಓಕುಳಿ ಚೆಲ್ಲಿ...

General

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Happy Holi to all! Let the colours Of Love spread the message of peace, prosperity& happinesss.. #HappyHoli

Holi is not just limited to Hindus. It is a festival that transcends boundaries! Let's promote Harmony among all! #VedicHoliHealthyHoli #HappyHoli

#HappyHoli Enjy evry colour of Holi nd u will gt evry happiness u desire. God is always wid u. Enjoy evry moment. Keep smiling. @SRKsNish pic.twitter.com/OvX8p1JSOB

Wishing everyone out there a very #HappyHoli . May the festival of colour fill your lives with colourful joys and happiness. pic.twitter.com/FH35dI1yCg

English summary

Holi, festival of colours celebarting in many parts of India today. In some parts tomorrow also holi will be celebrated. Here are some twitter statements on Holi festival