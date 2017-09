ಮೈಸೂರು ದಸರಾ ವೇದಿಕೆಯನ್ನೂ ಬಿಡಲಿಲ್ಲವೇ ರಾಜಕೀಯ?!

Dasara

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Siddaramaiah Says, Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari Will Be Held On Sep 30th | Oneindia Kananda

English summary

"I am confident that, I will lead Dasara in upcoming 5 years," Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah told after Kannada writer K S Nissar Ahmed inaugurated 407th Mysuru Dasara 2017.