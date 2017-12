2017 ವರ್ಷದ ಹಿನ್ನೋಟ: ವಿಶ್ವವನ್ನು ತಲ್ಲಣಿಸಿದ 5 ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ವಿಕೋಪ

Features

Mexico earthquake, North East india flood, Colombia mudslide, California Wildfire, Flooding and land slides in sierra leone are the 5 deadliest natural disasters of the year 2017. Thousands of people lost their life in these disasters. Their dear ones are still remembering them, and wish 2018 to not become a witness for such disasters.