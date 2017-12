ಸ್ವೇಚ್ಛಾಚಾರದ ಮುಸುಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯದ ಅವನತಿ!

Features

ತೇಜಶಂಕರ ಸೋಮಯಾಜಿ, ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ

English summary

The religion which gives respect women is superior. We treat women as our mother, sister, friend. It is inherent in our rich culture, tradition of Hinduism. An article by Tejashankar Somayaji, Sringeri.