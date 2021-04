ಕೊರೊನಾ ಗಂಡಾಂತರ: 'ದೀದಿ ಓ ದೀದಿ' ಎನ್ನುವುದರಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಬಿಜಿಯೇ?

Conditions Right Now....😐😐 i think so🤔🤔 Acc. To Our PM @narendramodi And Some AndhBhakt "Didi o Didi" sunkar corona bhaag jayega 😅😅 #WhereIsPM pic.twitter.com/s40ctd4oml

English summary

PM Narendra Modi is the only leader in the world among more than 200 countries, who did not face press even during Coronavirus pandemic.