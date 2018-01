ಕೊಳಗೇರಿ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಹೊಸ 'ದಿಕ್ಕು': ನರ್ಮದಾ ಕುರ್ತಕೋಟಿ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Features

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kurtkoti Memorial Trust was registered on 28th November, 2005, in the memory of late Mr. and Mrs. Kirtinath Kurtkoti, one of the greatest writers in India. Dikku is one of the projects of the trust, which ensures education and empowerment to the needy, especially in slum areas of Dharwad district. Here is an interview with Narmada Kurtkoti who is a daughter in law of late Mr. Kurtkoti on the trust. She is the woman achiever of the week.