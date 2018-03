ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆ: ಅವರವರ ಭಾವಕ್ಕೆ, ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಧರ್ಮ

Features

Elections 2018 : The committee headed by retired High Court Justice N S Nagamohan Das submitted its report to State Government. In this report committee has recommendation separate religion status to the Lingayat. An analysis by a NRI Kannadiga Ravi Hanj says more scientific method of research is required before declaring Lingayat as a seperate religion.