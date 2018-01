ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಒವೈಸಿ ಎಂಟ್ರಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನಡುಕ!

Elections

Ramesh B

English summary

All set to contest in at least 60 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) may just be Congress' new headache. While Owaisi had announced his intentions of venturing into Karnataka politics in 2017, the party has now officially begun the process of identifying constituencies and shortlisting candidates.