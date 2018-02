ಈ ಸುಂದರ ವದನ 'ನವರಸ'ಗಳ ಆಗರ, ಸ್ಮೈಲ್ ಪ್ಲೀಸ್!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

Face is the index of our personality. The face can demonstrate various expressions, good bad and ugly. Why unnecessarily make the life miserable by not expressing ourselves, just smile and make others also smile. Wonderful article by Srinath Bhalle.