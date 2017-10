ಕಾಡ್ಗಿಚ್ಚಿನಂತೆ ಹಬ್ಬುತ್ತಿದೆ 'ಮೀ ಟೂ' ಎಂಬ ಅಭಿಯಾನ

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

Harassment, atrocity or sexual harassment have become order of the day in many fields, including film industry. Many express the anguish when some bold people come out openly in the public. Is it not the right time to fight against such atrocity? How long can we shut our mouth? A write up by Srinath Bhalle, Richmond.