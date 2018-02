103 ವರ್ಷ ಬದುಕಿದ ಗಂಗಭಾರತ ಗಾರುಡಿಗ ಮುನೆಪ್ಪನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೇಳಲೊಂದಿಷ್ಟು

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

English summary

Folk artist Jonkini Muneppa lived for 103 years. He remembered with Ganga Bharata. One India columnist Sa Raghunatha writes about Ganga Bharata Muneppa who was basically from Srinivasapura taluk, Kolar district.