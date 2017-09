ನೂರಹತ್ತು ವರ್ಷದ ವನಸುಮ ಸಾಕಲೋಳ್ಳ ವೆಂಕಟಮ್ಮ

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

English summary

This Supercentenarian lost her husband at the age of 16. By that time she had given birth to two and another in the womb. Still she faught the odds, has been leading fruitful life in Kashettipalli, Srinivasapura, Kolar. Human interest story by Sa Raghunatha.