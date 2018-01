ಅಗಾಧ ವಿಸ್ಮಯ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಾಕುವ ಕಾಡಿನ ಮೌನ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

English summary

Have you ever been to Kabini forest? If not visit the forest and enjoy the nature, at least once in a life time. Many people have sighted Tiger in Kabini. Meghana Sudhindra writes about the first venture into the wild forest and her quest for the Tiger.