ವಿವೇಕಾನಂದರ ಮರು ಜನ್ಮವೇ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯೇ?: ಜಾತಕ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆ

Astrology

ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಅಮ್ಮಣ್ಣಾಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Is India PM Narendra Modi re incarnation of Swami Vivekananda? This is the claim by well known astrologer Prakash Ammannaya, Kapu, Udupi. He analyses similarity and relationship between two great personalities of India.