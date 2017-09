KSOU ಮಾನ್ಯತೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅನುಮಾನ ಹುಟ್ಟಿಸುವ ರತ್ನಪ್ರಭಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

Mysore

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

VCs statement is abt recognition of the univ in future. Im refering to students who have written exams & waitig for their degree

English summary

"VCs statement is about recognition of the university in future. I am refering to students who have written exams and waitig for their degree" the recent tweet by Additional Secretary of State Ratanaprabha has provoked many doubts