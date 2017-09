ಯುವ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಿದ ನಟಿ ಕಾರುಣ್ಯ ರಾಮ್

Mysore

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Kannada actress Karunya ram inaugurates Yuva sambrama 2017 at Manasa Gangotri in Mysore on Sep 12th. Various programmes will have been taking place in Mysuru on occasion Dsara 2017.