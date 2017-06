ರಮಾನಾಥ ರೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹಿಂದೂಪರ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳಿಂದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 14:45 [IST]

VHP and Bajrang Dal on Monday June 19 staged a brief road blockade at PVS circle here in protest against district in-charge Ramanath Rai for reportedly asking the police to arrest RSS leader Dr Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for the recent clashes in Kalladka.