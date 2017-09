ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ಸಿರಿಯಲ್ ಕಿಲ್ಲರ್ ಸೈನೈಡ್ ಮೋಹನ್ ಗೆ ಜೀವಾವಧಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

The sixth additional district court awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 26,000 to Cyanide Mohan in the rape and murder of a young woman in Puttur taluk. Holding Mohan guilty of murder, rape, looting jewelry and destruction of evidence, Judge DP Putturangaswamy sentenced Mohan to life imprisonment which gave justice to the family of the woman after eight long years.