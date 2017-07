ಕಾವೇರಿ ವಿವಾದ: ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಾದ್ಯಂತ ಬಿಗಿ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಬಂದೋಬಸ್ತ್!

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Security was stepped across Mandya on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled hearing by the Supreme Court on the issue of sharing of Cauvery waters. More than 2,000 police personnel from Mandya as well as adjoining districts took out route marches in sensitive areas across the district.