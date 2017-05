ಬ್ರೇಕಿಂಗ್ : ಪ್ರಿನ್ಸ್ ಫಿಲಿಪ್ ಸಾವಿನ ಸುದ್ದಿಗೆ ರೆಕ್ಕೆಪುಕ್ಕ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

My understanding re so called Buckingham Palace "emergency meeting" is there is no cause for alarm.

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:42 [IST]

English summary

Speculation about the death of Prince Philip (95) is rife in social media. Many are tweeting about his ill health. Bukkingham palace has called for an emergency meeting has given more feathers to the speculation.