ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಕಳಕಳಿ ಮೂಲಕ 'ಸರ್' ಪದವಿಗೇರಿದ್ದ ಜೇಮ್ಸ್ ಬಾಂಡ್

ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಕಳಕಳಿ, ಪ್ರಾಣಿ ಪ್ರಿಯನಾಗಿ ಹೋರಾಟ ನಡೆಸಿ ದಾನ ಧರ್ಮದ ಮೂಲಕವೇ 'ಸರ್' ಪದವಿಗೇರಿದ್ದ ಜೇಮ್ಸ್ ಬಾಂಡ್ ರೋಜರ್ ಮೂರೆ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

Legendary actor, Roger Moore who played James Bond has died at 89. His family announced that the actor passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Moore was awarded a CBE which then became a knighthood in 2003, given to him for his charity work.