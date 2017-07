India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Dear @OfficeOfRG after Pune I have 2 cancel today's PressCon at Nagpur.Do you approve this hooliganism? Can I have my Freedom of Expression? pic.twitter.com/y44DXiOOgp

English summary

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that he was forced to cancel today's press briefing in Nagpur becouse of congress workers hooliganism. He also asked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi if he approved of the "hooliganism" of Congress workers.