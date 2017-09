ಶಿಕಾರಿಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ಮಟ್ಟಹಾಕುವ ಸಿದ್ದು ತಂತ್ರ ಫಲಿಸುತ್ತಾ?

Bangalore

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has prepared a plan to defeat B S Yeddyurappa, who is a former chief minister of Karnataka and present president of state BJP in his constituency Shikaripura, shich is in Shivamogga district.