'ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಚಲೋ'ಗೆ ಅನುಮತಿ ನಕಾರ, ಕರ್ಫ್ಯೂ ಜಾರಿ

Vijayapura

ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

'Vijayapura Chalo' protest permission was denied by Vijayapura police and 24 hour curfew imposed in the city. Two Activist leaders were detained. some activists called for 'Vijayapura Chalo' in protest against gang rape on dalith girl in Vijayapura.