'ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂಧಿತ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ನನ್ನ ಪರಿಚಿತ'

Udupi

ಉಡುಪಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Police misleading the Gauri Lankesh murder case, alleged Sri Rama sene founder Pramod Muthalik. Who arrested in the case, belongs to pro hindu organisation. I know him, he is not such person, further added by Muthalik in Udupi on Sunday.