ಉಡುಪಿ ಪರ್ಯಾಯ: ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ 2ನೇ ಬಾರಿ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ ಮಾರ್ಗ ಬದಲು

Udupi

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

The stage is set for the grand biennial Paryaya festival in temple town Udupi on January 18. Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swamiji of Palimar Mutt will be ascending the Paryaya Peetha also called the Sarvajna Peetha at the Sri Krishna Mutt for the 2nd time. Palimar Seer will take charge from Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt, who will be completing his record 5th Paryaya.