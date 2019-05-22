  • search
  • Live TV
ಶ್ರೀನಗರ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ಜಮ್ಮು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಹಿಜ್ಬುಲ್ ಮುಜಾಹಿದ್ದೀನ್ ಉಗ್ರರ ಹತ್ಯೆ

    By
    |

    ಕುಲ್ಗಾಮ್(ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ), ಮೇ 22: ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಕುಲ್ಗಾಮ್ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಗೋಪಾಲಪೊರ ಎಂಬಲ್ಲಿ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಉಗ್ರರನ್ನು ಹತ್ಯೆಗೈಯ್ಯುವಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯೆ 34 ಆರ್ ಆರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಎಸ್ ಒಗಿ ತಂಡಗಳು ನಡೆಸಿದ ಜಂಟು ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉಗ್ರರನ್ನು ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಉಗ್ರನ ಜೇಬಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಯುನೆಲೆಯ ಮ್ಯಾಪ್: ಮೇ 23ರಂದು ತಪ್ಪಿದ ಭಾರೀ ದುರಂತ

    ಗೋಪಾಲಪೊರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲವು ಉಗ್ರರು ಅಡಗಿದ್ದಾರೆಂಬ ಖಚಿತ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿತ್ತು.

    2 terrorists killed by Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir

    ಹತ್ಯೆಗೀಡಾದ ಉಗ್ರರು ಹಿಜ್ಬುಲ್ ಮುಜಾಹಿದ್ದೀನ್ ಉಗ್ರ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿದವರೆಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಉಗ್ರರು ಈ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವಿತಿರುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇರುವುದರಿಂದ ಮುನ್ನೆಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ವಾಯುಸೇನೆ ಶಿಬಿರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಭಯಾನಕ ಉಗ್ರದಾಳಿಯ ಸಂಚು: ಗುಪ್ತಚರ ಇಲಾಖೆ ವಾರ್ನಿಂಗ್

    ಶನಿವಾರ ಮೂವರು ಉಗ್ರರನ್ನು ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯ ಯೋಧರು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ದಿನ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಉಗ್ರ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳು ನಡೆವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗುಪ್ತಚರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಲಭ್ಯವಾದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲೂ ಬಿಗಿಬಂದೋಬಸ್ತ್ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಶ್ರೀ ನಗರ ರಣಕಣ
    ವರ್ಷ
    ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಹೆಸರು ಪಕ್ಷ ಹಂತ ವೋಟ್ ವೋಟ್ ದರ ಅಂತರ
    2017
    ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ JKNC ಗೆದ್ದವರು 48,555 7% 10,776
    Nazir Ahmed Khan JKPDP ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 37,779 0% 0
    2014
    ತಾರೀಕ ಹಮೀದ್ ಕರ್ರಾ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಪಿ ಡಿ ಪಿ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 1,57,923 51% 42,280
    ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 1,15,643 38% 0
    2009
    ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 1,47,035 52% 30,242
    ಇಫ್ತಿಕಾರ್ ಹುಸೇನ್ ಅನ್ಸಾರಿ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಪಿ ಡಿ ಪಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 1,16,793 41% 0
    2004
    ಒಮರ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 98,422 50% 23,159
    ಅಡ್ವೊಕೇಟ್ ಗುಲಾಮ್ ನಬಿ ಲೋನ್ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಪಿ ಡಿ ಪಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 75,263 38% 0
    1999
    ಓಮರ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 55,542 57% 36,859
    ಮೆಹಬೂಬಾ ಮುಫ್ತಿ ಐ ಎನ್ ಡಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 18,683 19% 0
    1998
    ಒಮರ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 1,44,609 60% 70,839
    ಆಗಾ ಸೈಯದ್ ಮೊಹದಿ ಐ ಎನ್ ಸಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 73,770 30% 0
    1996
    ಗುಲಾಮ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಮೀರ್ ಐ ಎನ್ ಸಿ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 55,503 19% 1,599
    ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ ಆಂದರಾಬಿ ಜೆ ಡಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 53,904 18% 0
    1989
    ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಶಫಿ ಭಟ್ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 0 0% -3,67,249
    1984
    ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ರಶೀದ್ ಕಾಬುಲಿ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 3,67,249 81% 2,86,277
    ಮುಜಾಫರ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ ಷಾ ಐ ಎನ್ ಡಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 80,972 18% 0
    1980
    ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 0 0% -2,10,072
    1977
    ಅಕ್ಬರ ಜಹಾನ ಬೇಗಮ್ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 2,10,072 68% 1,22,641
    ಮೋಲ್ವಿ ಇಫ್ತಿಕಾರ ಹುಸೇನ್ ಅನ್ಸಾರಿ ಐ ಎನ್ ಡಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 87,431 28% 0
    1971
    ಶಮೀಮ ಅಹ್ಮದ ಶಮೀಮ ಐ ಎನ್ ಡಿ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 1,28,948 62% 57,808
    ಬಖ್ಷಿ ಗುಲಾಮ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ ಐ ಎನ್ ಸಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 71,140 34% 0
    1967
    ಬಿ. ಜಿ. ಮೊಹಮದ ಜೆ ಕೆ ಎನ್ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 59,415 47% 9,236
    ಎ.ಎಂ. ತಾರೀಕ ಐ ಎನ್ ಸಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 50,179 39% 0
    + More Details

    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಶ್ರೀನಗರ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು

    ಕನ್ನಡ ಮ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಮೋನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ - ಉಚಿತ ನೋಂದಣಿ !

    Read more about:

    terrorism jammu and kashmir terrorist ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನೆ ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕ

    English summary
    Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists were killed by Indian army security forces in an encounter in Gopalpora area in Jammu and Kashmir today.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019

    Oneindia ಬ್ರೇಕಿಂಗ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್,
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue