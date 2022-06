New #NationalJunior record set by Supriti Kachap from Jharkhand in Women's 3000 m at the #KheloIndiaYouthGames2021.



She finished with a record time of 9:46.14, crossing the benchmark of 9:50.54 set by Seema in 2017.



Congratulations, champ! #KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak pic.twitter.com/MrDnTJcXkP — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 9, 2022