ಡಿಕೆ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ ಭದ್ರಕೋಟೆ ಕನಕಪುರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಅಂತರಂಗ

Ramanagara

lekhaka-ramesh ramakirshna

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress is very strong in Kanakapura assembly constituency, Ramanagara. Minister DK Shivakumar is very strong in this constituency. He is contesting for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 as Congress candidate. Nandini Gowda from BJP, DM Vishwanath from JDS likely to contest.