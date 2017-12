ರಾಯಚೂರು: ಅಜ್ಜಿಯ 100ನೇ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬ ಆಚರಿಸಿದ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸದಸ್ಯರು

Raichur

ರಾಯಚೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In Raichur district Yadawalli village 100 years old Shanthajji's birthday celebrated by her son's, grand son's and their son's. Shanthajji cut cake and plant a sapling to celebrate her 100th birthday.